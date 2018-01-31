× First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 60s

Clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and then start to warm as we get closer to the morning. High pressure is in place, which will keep us nice and dry. Winds will be out of the southwest on Thursday, which will usher in much milder air. Temperatures will warm to the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move in overnight Thursday with increasing clouds, then cross the area Friday. Expect rain for the first part of the day. A few snowflakes could mix in. Not looking at any accumulation and most precipitation with stay as rain. Skies will clear later in the day and temperatures will continue to drop. Highs in the mid 40s. A frigid night in store, with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

High pressure will build back in for Saturday. It will be cold with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. For folks heading out to the Polar Plunge, it’s going to be a cold one! At least we aren’t expecting any wet weather. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Rain returns on Sunday, with highs in the lower 50s.

A few showers possible to start the work week, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Windy, Warm. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 10-15 G25 mph.

