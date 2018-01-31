× First Warning Forecast: Big Warm Up

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Lots of sunshine this afternoon but that is not helping out our temperatures. Most spots are only in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon and we will only top off in the upper 30s and lower 40s for daytime highs. There is a 0% chance of rain for the day and the sky will stay clear through overnight. Temperatures will stay fairly consistent in the 30s through the night.

Thursday will be the nicest and warmest day of the week. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. Expect highs near 60 tomorrow, about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will pick up tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph possible.

A cold front will build in overnight Thursday into Friday, bringing us rain and another cool down. Rain showers will start after midnight and continue to midday Friday. Skies will clear quickly Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Sunshine will also return by the late afternoon.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Windy, Warm. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 31st

1948 Winter Storm: 10.1″ Snow – Richmond

1966 Winter Storm: Blizzard 15″ snow Richmond, 9″ snow Norfolk over 2 day period

