VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Fire Department is working to contain a fire at a home in the Carolanne Farms neighborhood.

According to dispatch, crews were called to a home in the 5300 block of Challedon Drive at 5:09a.m.

Fire officials say the house is destroyed and one of the neighboring homes has some fire/smoke damage.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

