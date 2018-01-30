Virginia Beach offering opportunities for teens and young adults through Summer Youth Employment Program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach is offering work for residents in the city ages 16 to 21, through its Summer Youth Employment
Program (SYEP).
Virginia Beach officials say that this program will proved youth and young adults with jobs and skill, with the hopes of placing them in a position to succeed in the workplace, and use the experience they gain through the program on their resumes.
Previous placements have included a variety of city agencies such as Parks & Recreation, Public Health, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and private companies including STIHL, Inc., NEX, and Forbes Candies.
The programs work period runs from June 18 to August 10, 2018.
Participants will earn at least $7.65 per hour for varied hours, dependent upon the participant’s placement for eight weeks. Individuals are screened, interviewed and matched with prospective employers.
Workplace readiness and financial literacy training will also be provided during the orientation and throughout the entire program.
See eligibility requirements and screening procedure below. Click here, for more information.
Participant Eligibility Requirements
- Be at least 16 years of age and no older than 21 years of age by June 11th
- Reside in the city of Virginia Beach
- Adhere to all program policies and procedures
- Commit to the entire eight-week work program, which includes a four-day orientation training
- Complete the screening procedure
Screening Procedures
- Complete online application, including essay
- If selected, complete interview as scheduled
- Provide all documents as required: resume, two reference letters (non-family members), copy of most current report card or college transcript
- Present a valid photo ID (state-issued or school ID) and Certified Social Security Card
- Complete career and personality assessment
- Attend four days of orientation/training (June 18th – 21st)