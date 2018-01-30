Trial for man accused of having 21 dead dogs in Hampton home begins

HAMPTON, Va – The trial for Vernon Silver begins in Hampton Tuesday.

Silver was arrested in March 2017 after a welfare check to his Pochin Place home resulted in the discovery of 21 dead pit bulls and one malnourished dog.

According to police, the 21 dead dogs were all in various states of decomposition.

Silver faces 22 charges of animal cruelty second offense, 22 charges of inadequate care by owner and 22 charges of violating animal offenses.

News 3 will be in the courtroom for Vernon’s trial, which is expected to last for two days. We will provide updates as they become available.