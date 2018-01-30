× Super Week: On game day, it’s all about the food!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The only day Americans eat more than Super Bowl Sunday is Thanksgiving.

That means we’re chowing down this weekend!

The most popular snack? Chicken wings.

On Sunday alone, Americans will eat almost 1.5 billion wings according to the National Chicken Council’s annual report.

Lendy’s Cafe in Virginia Beach is expecting to sell 18,000.

Typically, they sell platters of 50, but they have two parties ordering 600 wings each.

You can call ahead (757-491- 3511) and order 50 wings for $45.99 by Saturday and pick them up any time Sunday.

Everyone’s second favorite Super Bowl food? Pizza.

Americans will buy more than 12.5 million pizzas this weekend.

Granby Street Pizza says its the second busiest delivery day of the year, after Halloween.

Cheese and pepperoni are the most popular orders.

They recommend calling ahead (757-622-5084) and planning what time you want your delivery to arrive.