Singer, songwriter and producer Linda Perry talks about the future of music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Linda Perry is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and former lead-singer of the band Four Non-Blondes. She joins us with her take on the state of the music industry and a new program designed to provide help for artists of the future. (Learn more at www.youtube.com/quickbooks)