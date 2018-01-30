Poquoson man arrested as a suspect in aggravated sexual battery case

Poquoson, Va. – The Poquoson Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man as a suspect in an aggravated sexual battery case.

Police say that they arrested Maurice Benjamin Martinez around 8 a.m. on January 25 in the 000 block of Rue De Grasse in the City of Poquoson.

The charges in this case stem from incidents that were alleged to have occurred in between 2013 and 2018, involving juvenile victims.

Martinez was charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery, which are both felonies.

Police say that additional charges maybe pending as the incidents are investigated further.

Martinez is being held without bond in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.