NORFOLK, Va. – Great news for queso lovers!

Moe’s is adding three new types of their delicious cheese dip to the menu starting Tuesday.

Chili con queso will have ground beef, fresh jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Spicy queso will have pork carnitas, hard rock ‘n’ roll hot sauce and fresh jalapenos for an extra kick.

If meat isn’t your thing, there’s a new queso with black beans, corn pico and chopped cilantro.