“Little Free Libraries” community book exchanges coming to Norfolk neighborhoods

NORFOLK, Va. – 20 books exchanges will be put around the City of Norfolk in an effort to promote literacy and community spirit.

14 of the 20 “Little Free Libraries” well be located in the following neighborhoods: West Ocean View, Hewitt Farms, Northside, Wards Corner, Talbot Park, Park Place, Lamberts Point, Villa Heights, Cromwell Drive, Coleman Place, West Ghent and Freemason.

The “Little Free Libraries” where an idea that originated from the city of Hudson, Wisconsin, in 2010 by Tood Bol, who built a model of the one used now in tribute to his mother, who had passed away in 2009.

The organization now tries to provide these wooden book exchanges to communities across the country.

There are now more than 60,000 “Little Free Libraries” across the U.S. and the organization was awarded by the Library of Congress in 2015.

Multiple city organizations collaborated with the Norfolk Public Library an effort to create and promote the wooden book exchanges, according to city officials.

The city also says that the book exchanges will start to be constructed soon and will have a concrete base and posts to secure the ready-made Little Free Libraries at each of the locations.

Each Little Free Library will have a steward who will maintain their designated book exchange. Six more stewards are needed to round out the 20 exchanges. Those interested may apply by contacting the Friends of Norfolk Public Library via email friendsofnorfolklibrary@gmail.com, on Facebook at @FNPLva or by phone at 757-489-4504.