For $1, the Trump campaign will include your name on its SOTU livestream

President Donald Trump’s campaign website is offering this chance for a few seconds of fame to supporters who donate to his re-election effort. It can happen for as little as $1.

The campaign’s original pitch was $35, but a subsequent email from the Trump campaign provided a link for donors to contribute as little as $1 to have their name displayed during a livestream of President Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Even if you choose to only give $1, the proof of your support will send shockwaves around the world as they see every American who proudly stands behind our President,” says the campaign email, which appears to come from Eric Trump. “So before the speech, make your contribution of just $1 to have it displayed right under the livestream of the President’s State of the Union.”

In addition to the $1 donations, supporters can give to the campaign in $35, $50, $100, $500, $1,000 or $2,700 increments (the largest amount allowed by federal election law).

Donors who click on the form have to supply their name, address, phone number, workplace, occupation and credit card number.

Trump is expected to tout his administration’s economic achievements, give more details on his immigration proposal and possibly roll out a new infrastructure plan during the speech.