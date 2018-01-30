Ellen DeGeneres turns 60, celebrates birthday with Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston and more surprise guests

Ellen DeGeneres is turning the big 6 – 0 and to celebrate she will have two hours of star-studded guests on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Michelle Obama will be on the show for her first TV interview since leaving the White House Thursday, February 1 and Ellen’s longtime friend Jennifer Aniston will be visiting February 2.

Ellen’s 60th celebration will also be packed with other surprise guests and the entire audience will be filled with people who have been paying it forward.

The guests have have participated in Ellen’s #OneMillionActsOfGood campaign, in partnership with Cheerios.

Ellen will also reveal a spectacular surprise – her biggest giveaway in 15 seasons!

Don’t miss the shows Feb. 1 and 2 at 3 p.m.!