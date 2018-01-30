Two displaced after Chesapeake mobile home fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two people have been displaced after a mobile home fire in the 2500 block of Graham Street Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:17 p.m., firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home.

Firefighters initially found fire underneath the home and were able to contain much of the damage to the area of origin. The fire was called under control at 4:36 p.m.

There were no injuries in this incident.

The cause of the fire his currently under investigation.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.