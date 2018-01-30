Anything is pos-sub-ible: Rick Lovato goes from sub shop to Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Each year, as the first interaction players and coaches from the two Super Bowl teams have with media upon arrival at the world's biggest game, Super Bowl Opening Night is an absolute zoo.

And, we mean that will all due - or zoo - respect to both Opening Night and zoos. However, there is one thing that does separate the annual media event from a trip to an actual zoo. At a zoo, you are not allowed to feed the animals.

Monday, thanks to some help from Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato - the first ever Old Dominion alumnus to reach a Super Bowl, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler was able to change that.

In 2016, News 3 first spotlighted the story of Lovato - signed "off the street" to snap for the Washington Redskins. However, he was not hired off the street - he was actually signed out of his parents' deli. Lovato was working at Joyce's Subs and Pizza in Lincroft, New Jersey.