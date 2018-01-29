Watch Coast Live to test your trivia knowledge for a chance to win tickets to the Virginia Air and Space Center

Watch Coast Live at 10 a.m. each Monday for a space trivia question and come back to this page to enter the right letter that coencides with the correct answer (A, B, or C). You will then be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the Virginia Air and Space Center (which includes an IMAX film).

The winner of the trivia contest will be announced on Coast Live every Wednesday at 10 a.m. One perk is, even if you get the answer wrong you will still be entered in a drawing that will happen in June where someone will win a family membership to the Virginia Air and Space Center.