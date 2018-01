Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - From the Virginia Beach SPCA, we meet two of the competitors that will be featured in the Animal Planet 2018 Puppy Bowl from right here in Hampton Roads. We get to know Bear and Bentley (formerly Macchiato) who are just a bit more grown but happy now to have new families.

The VBSPCA (vbspca.com) is hosting a Puppy Bowl Tail-Gate Party at Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House on February 4th, from 2:00 - 5:00 PM. All 3 local puppy bowl dogs are expected to be there.