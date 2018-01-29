Tom Hanks to play Mr. Rodgers in Upcoming Biopic “You Are My Friend”

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – If you remember watching Mr. Rodgers as a child, then get ready to take a trip back in time to your childhood in an up-coming movie that features Tom Hanks playing the former children’s show host in the up-coming movie “You Are My Friend.”

Variety reported that TriStar Pictures landed the worldwide rights to the biopic of Mr. Rogers.

Marielle Heller will direct the movie from the script written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. Heller is known also for the film “Diary of a Teenage Girl.”

The film will supposedly tell the story of journalist Tom Judd and his relationship with Mr. Rodgers while Judd was writting a profile piece on him.

Hanks was recently part of the film “The Post,” which was nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards.

According to IMDb, Fred Rodgers (Mr. Rodgers) hosted his children’s show “Mister Rodgers’ Neighborhood” from 1967 to 2001.

After being picked up by PBS before its second season in 1968, Mr. Rodgers popularity grew across the country.

Rodgers died in 2003.