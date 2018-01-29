Three easy recipes you can make in your new Instant Pot, pressure cooker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Instant Pot was one of the most popular gifts this holiday season.

The maker says it combines seven kitchen appliances into one, including a pressure cooker and steamer.

Other companies, like Breville, make similar devices.

Part of the reason people love them - they cook incredibly fast.

"The reason why this cooks so quickly is because the steam is trapped in here which creates more heat, so the heat is able to penetrate the connective tissue of the meat and beans and things like that more quickly than you would on the stove top or in the oven," said Chef Jacqui Renager.

But now that people have these new kitchen gadgets, many are trying to figure out what to cook in them.

We reached out to Chef Jacqui for some ideas. Below you'll find her recipes for kale and white bean soup, short rib tacos and pots de creme.

(Settings on pressure cooker may vary depending on the brand you're using)

Kale and White Bean Soup

Ingredients

2 T olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 small fennel bulb, chopped

4 gloves garlic, chopped

2 T tomato paste

1/2 bunch kale, chopped

1 cup dried cannellini beans (or bean of choice)

1 bay leaf

1 sprig of thyme

2 t kosher salt

1/4 t red pepper flakes

10 cups water

grated cheese to serve

Directions

Select "saute" on the pressure cooker. Heat the oil until shimmering and add onions, carrots, celery and fennel. Saute for 7-10 minutes. Add garlic and saute five minutes more.

Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly for 3-5 minutes. Add the kale, dried beans, bay leaf, thyme, salt, red pepper flakes and water. Stir to combine.

Select "pressure cook beans"

When cooking has completed, adjust seasoning and serve immediately.

Short Rib Tacos

Ingredients

2 T vegetable oil

6 lbs bone-in short ribs

1 large yellow onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 (12 oz) bottle dark Mexican beer

1/2 cup water

zest of 1 orange - juice reserved for later

3 canned chipotle chilies in adobo sauce, roughly chopped

2 T chili powder

2 t ground cumin

1 1/2 T dried oregano

1 1/2 T kosher salt

To Serve - lime wedges and warm tortillas

Directions

Select "sear" on your pressure cooker. Add the vegetable oil and heat until shimmering. Working in batches, cook the meat until well browned - about three minutes per side. Reserve the browned meat on a plate.

Add the onions and cook until softened and starting to turn brown, about five minutes. Add the garlic and the beer and cook until the beer is reduced by half.

Add the remaining ingredients, stirring to combine. Return the seared meat to the pot.

Select "pressure cooker bone-in meat"

When cooking has completed. Carefully remove the bones from the meat and discard. Skim any fat from the surface of the sauce. Shred the meat and season with lime and reserved orange juice. Serve immediately with warm tortillas and toppings of your choice.

Pots de Creme

Ingredients

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

5 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate

1/2 cup granulated sugar

4 egg yolks

Directions