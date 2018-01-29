Police in Hampton investigating the armed robbery of a Walgreen’s Pharmacy

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are looking for a man that is a suspect in the armed robbery of a Walgreen’s Pharmacy in the city on January 26.

According to police, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. at the Walgreen’s located in the 3300 block of West Mercury Blvd.

Investigators say that the male suspect entered the business and pulled a gun on a store clerk, and demanded money and cigarettes from them. He then fled the scene on a beach cruiser style bicycle prior to police showing up.

Police say the suspect is a white man that has a goatee and a beard, is between 25 to 30-years-old and between 5’11” and 6’1”. He also has a slender build and was last scene wearing a green camouflage baseball cap, black hoodie, blue jeans and yellow Timberland boots.

Police ask that if you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.