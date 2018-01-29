× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain today, snow tomorrow

***Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Noon for much of Eastern North Carolina including Dare County. 2” to 4” of rain is expected today.

Soggy again today, snow mixing in tomorrow… Today’s forecast looks a lot like yesterday. Expect overcast skies with widespread rain and areas of fog. Rain will become a bit more scattered this afternoon. Temperatures will linger in the mid 40s for most of the day. Winds will pick up this afternoon with gusts to near 25 mph possible. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight with scattered rain/snow showers. It will still be windy tonight.

We will see a mix of clouds Tuesday with some sun blending in. We will see scattered rain/snow showers, mainly in the morning. Snow totals will be limited to less than 1”. Most areas will see a dusting or no accumulation. Highs will struggle to hit 40 tomorrow. It will be windy again tomorrow with gusts to near 30 mph.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. We will warm into the mid 50s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. We are tracking another chance for rain on Friday that could finish with snow Friday night.

Today: Cloudy, Widespread Rain (90%), Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE/N 10-15G25

Tonight: Cloudy, Scattered Rain/Snow (30%), Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Rain/Snow (40%), Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 29th

1940 Record Low: -12F at Richmond

1990 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC

2014 Snow Storm: 6-10” Hampton Roads, 2-4” Richmond to Williamsburg

