Meet two Tuskegee Airmen during Black History Month celebration at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. – Two Tuskegee Airmen will be apart of a celebration in honor of Black History Month at Nauticus.

The celebration is called “And Still I Rise”, and will contain programming featuring African-American leaders in the history, military and science fields, according to Nauticus officials.

Dr. Harry Quinton and Reverend Bill Burrell are the two members of the Tuskegee Airmen that will be at the event.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black servicemen to serve as military aviators in the U.S. armed forces, flying with distinction during World War II, according to history.com.

The celebration will start at 10:30 a.m. and will run till 4:15 p.m.

Admission to the event will cost $7.57 for adults and children ages 4 to 12. Children three and under will get in for free.

