× First Warning Traffic – Monday bridge openings and road closures

Berkley Bridge 9:00 and 11:00 AM

Coleman Bridge at Noon

–

ELIZABETH RIVER CROSSINGS WEEKLY SCHEDULE Friday, January 26 to Friday, February 2

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Portsmouth Blvd. to Frederick Blvd. on Thursday, February 1 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT January 28 – February 3

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment II

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) January 28 – February 1, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on January 28 – February 1, as follows:

o I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 east and west off-ramps to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on January 28 – February 1, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

Single-lane slow roll closures in both directions between the HRBT and Mallory Street January 28 from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures, one lane will remain open at all times.

o East January 28 – February 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o West January 29 – February 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure east between 15th View Street (Exit 272) and I-564 January 28 – February 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge:

Full closures at the bridge lasting no longer than 20 minutes are planned February 3-4 between midnight and 3 a.m. Motorists should expect delays.

Single-lane closures west with one lane remaining open at all times:

o February 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o February 2 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

o February 3 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Single-lane closures in both directions between Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard January 28 – February 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures east January 31 – February 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. near Military Highway (Exit 297). One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures in both directions on Military Highway at the I-64 east on-ramp from January 29 – February 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64, Southside:

Dual-lane closures west January 31 – February 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from the Twin Bridges to I-264 interchange. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64, Peninsula:

Single-lane closure east between I-664 and Mallory Street January 28 – February 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures in both directions at the Hampton River Bridge, past Exit 267 (Woodland Road/Hampton University/Settlers Landing Road) January 29-February 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures in both directions January 30 – February 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.at Queens Creek Bridge near Exit 238 (Camp Peary/Colonial Williamsburg). One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64 Reversible Roadway:

Closed January 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 17 South, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures south January 29 – February 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-664 Southside:

Single-lane closures south at Portsmouth Boulevard January 28 – February 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Occasional stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes possible after 11 p.m.

I-264, Berkley Bridge:

Single-lane closure east February 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from January 28 – February 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.