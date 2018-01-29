First Warning Traffic – Monday bridge openings and road closures

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Berkley Bridge 9:00 and 11:00 AM

Coleman Bridge at Noon
ELIZABETH RIVER CROSSINGS WEEKLY SCHEDULE  Friday, January 26 to Friday, February 2
I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Portsmouth Blvd. to Frederick Blvd. on Thursday, February 1 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT January 28 – February 3

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment II

  • Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) January 28 – February 1, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on January 28 – February 1, as follows:

o   I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   I-64 east and west off-ramps to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on January 28 – February 1, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

  • Single-lane slow roll closures in both directions between the HRBT and Mallory Street January 28 from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.
  • Single-lane closures, one lane will remain open at all times.

o   East January 28 – February 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   West January 29 – February 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Single-lane closure east between 15th View Street (Exit 272) and I-564 January 28 – February 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge:

  • Full closures at the bridge lasting no longer than 20 minutes are planned February 3-4 between midnight and 3 a.m. Motorists should expect delays.
  • Single-lane closures west with one lane remaining open at all times:

o   February 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   February 2 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

o   February 3 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

  • Single-lane closures in both directions between Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard January 28 – February 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Single-lane closures east January 31 – February 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. near Military Highway (Exit 297). One lane will remain open at all times.
  • Single-lane closures in both directions on Military Highway at the I-64 east on-ramp from January 29 – February 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

I-64, Southside:

  • Dual-lane closures west January 31 – February 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from the Twin Bridges to I-264 interchange. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64, Peninsula:

  • Single-lane closure east between I-664 and Mallory Street January 28 – February 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Single-lane closures in both directions at the Hampton River Bridge, past Exit 267 (Woodland Road/Hampton University/Settlers Landing Road) January 29-February 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.
  • Single-lane closures in both directions January 30 – February 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.at Queens Creek Bridge near Exit 238 (Camp Peary/Colonial Williamsburg). One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64 Reversible Roadway:

  • Closed January 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 17 South, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

  • Single-lane closures south January 29 – February 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-664 Southside:

  • Single-lane closures south at Portsmouth Boulevard January 28 – February 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.  Occasional stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes possible after 11 p.m.

I-264, Berkley Bridge:

  • Single-lane closure east February 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

  • Alternating single-lane closures will be from January 28 – February 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • One lane will remain open at all times on:
    • Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
    • Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
    • Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
    • Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

 

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

  • One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.
  • Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

           

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway:  Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

 