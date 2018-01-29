× First Warning Forecast: More Rain & Snow On The Way

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Off and on rain showers continue through the afternoon with more moving in from the southwest. Temperatures will linger in the mid 40s for most of the day. Winds will pick up today with gusts to near 25 mph possible. Rain and clouds will linger through the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the 30s tonight.

We will see a mix of clouds Tuesday with some sun blending in by the late afternoon. We will see scattered rain/snow showers, mainly in the morning through the afternoon. Snow totals will be limited to less than 1”. Most areas will see a dusting or no accumulation. Highs will struggle to hit 40 tomorrow. It will be windy again tomorrow with gusts to near 30 mph.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. We will warm into the upper 50s on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. Both Wednesday and Thursday have a 0% chance of rain.

We are tracking another chance for rain on Friday that could finish with snow Friday night.

Today: Cloudy, Widespread Rain (90%), Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE/N 10-15G25

Tonight: Cloudy, Scattered Rain/Snow (30%), Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Rain/Snow (40%), Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 29th

1940 Record Low: -12F at Richmond

1990 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC

2014 Snow Storm: 6-10” Hampton Roads, 2-4” Richmond to Williamsburg

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.