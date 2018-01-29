Driver flees after striking Virginia State Trooper in safety work zone on I-64 in York County

YORK Co., Va. – A Virginia State Trooper was struck by a vehicle Monday night.
State Police said the incident happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 242. The Trooper was working in a safety work zone and was struck. The unknown vehicle then fled the scene.
Police dispatchers got a call about the incident around 8:15 p.m.
State Police said the Trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials are looking for the suspect vehicle that allegedly fled the scene.
Motorists can expect backups as all eastbound lanes are closed.