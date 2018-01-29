Despite blowing through snow budget, VDOT prepared for potential Tuesday snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Crews inside a VDOT garage in Suffolk were hard at work Monday.

A plow truck suspended in the air needed some repair work following the last snowfall.

Although VDOT isn't expecting much snow on Tuesday, spokesperson Paula Miller says they're ready if needed.

"We will have some limited crews just standing by to treat those areas if necessary. Because of the wet weather we are not doing any pretreating," said Miller.

Following bigger snowfalls earlier in the month, local VDOT has already blown through its $5 million budget for the season.

Miller says any further clean-up this winter will come from the rest of the maintenance budget or the reserves of other VDOT districts.

"Maintenance covers a lot of areas, everything from litter control to tree trimming to drainage. It’s really a big all encompassing budget so we just pull from the general maintenance budget," she said.

No matter how much snow falls this winter, VDOT insists it will be taken care of.

