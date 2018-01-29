Coast Guard recovers stranded boaters near Nags Head, N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Members of Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet helped recover three people who were stranded on a boat near Nags Head, North Carolina.

Officials say that the boat had run aground on Sunday around 4 p.m. and contacted Station Oregon Inlet for assistance around 2 a.m. on Monday, in efforts retrieve the boat.

The boaters had run aground when trying to bring fuel to a fellow boater who had run out.

Officials say that the 17-foot jet boat was left at the grounding site and poses no hazard to navigation.

“Being prepared when getting on the water is essential for a boater’s safety,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Widmaier, coxswain during the case. “Even if you plan on taking a short trip, prepare for the worst-case scenario. Boaters should always have appropriate safety gear, charged cell phones, a working radio, access to GPS and dress for harsh weather conditions.”

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The owner will be arriving to get the boat later on Monday.