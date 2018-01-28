Virginia Beach ambulance involved in crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach ambulance was involved in a crash with a vehicle at the intersection of Bonney Road and S. Rosemont Road Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:25 p.m., dispatchers were notified that the ambulance was responding to an emergency call with its emergency lights and sirens activated. The ambulance was in the intersection when another vehicle failed to yield the right of way and struck the ambulance.

There were no patients on the ambulance at the time of the crash. Both of the EMS volunteers on the ambulance were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle.

The crash is currently under investigation. There is no further information.

