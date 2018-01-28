The man who built IKEA has died

The man who built the world’s biggest furniture retailer has died.

Ingvar Kamprad, founder of IKEA, passed away at his home in Sweden at the age of 91, the company said on its official Instagram account.

Born in 1926 in Småland, southern Sweden, Kamprad founded IKEA as a 17-year old in 1943.

Over the decades that followed he grew the company into a global brand with 355 stores in 29 countries, selling ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories, as well as millions of Swedish meatballs.

“He will be immensely missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA employees around the world,” the company said in the statement.