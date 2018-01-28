Police in Elizabeth City investigating the robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating the robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver that occurred in the city.

Police say that the robbery happened around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Park Street on January 23.

The Pizza Hut delivery drive told police that he was approached by a black man, who police believe, is between 18 to 22 years old.

The suspect was wearing a Washington Redskins beanie, a blue Charlotte Hornets jersey and denim jeans when he robbed the delivery driver.

Police say that this is when a second suspect approached the delivery drivers vehicle from the opposite side, and while the delivery driver looked to see who had approached, the original suspect snagged the pizza from the Pizza Hut employee.

No one was injured and both suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police are not sure of the identity of the second suspect and have not further information about this case at the time being.

The delivery driver worked for the Pizza Hut that is located on 1209 West Ehringhaus Street.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this crime to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.