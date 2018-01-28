Photos from the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards

NEW YORK – Sounds like music to our ears!

The ceremony for the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards was held at Madison Square Garden and aired Sunday night on News 3. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden hosted the show for the second year in a row.

Some of the big names in the lineup for the night are 2018 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and 13-time GRAMMY winner Emmylou Harris with two-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee Chris Stapleton, vocalist Zuleyka Rivera, who will perform with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and 16-time GRAMMY winner Sting.

GRAMMY performers include Brothers Osbourne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, P!nk, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Sam Smith, SZA, Bryson Tiller and U2.

