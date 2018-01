NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Cedar Street Sunday evening.

Police responded to the scene at 5:15 p.m. and, upon arrival, found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities are advising motorists and residents to expect police presence in the area.

There is no further information.

