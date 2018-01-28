Norfolk man found guilty of rolling back car odometers

NORFOLK, Va. – A 47-year-old man from Norfolk will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit odometer tampering and securities fraud.

According to Justice Department officials, from September 2010 to October 2016, Lawson W. Basnight, was apart of a group that conspired to defraud customers by rolling back odometers in cars.

After finding high mileage vehicles on the Internet, Basnight would pose as a used car dealer while negotiating the sale of the car to someone trying to buy a vehicle from him.

Basnight would also buy cars as well from car dealers. In these situations, he would instruct that the seller not fill in the assignment portion of the title, and then would deliver cars to a person who could roll back the odometer. Basnight would then prepare the title application with the false lower odometer readings, after securing new official titles that he was able to get.

The maximum penalty for the crimes that Basnight committed is five years in prison, but officials say that sentences for federal crimes are usually less than the maximum. He will be sentenced on May 16.

NHTSA estimates that odometer fraud in the United States results in consumer losses of more than $1 billion annually and has established a special hotline to handle odometer fraud complaints.

Individuals having information relating to odometer tampering should call (800) 424-9393 or (202) 366-4761.