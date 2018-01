Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Norfolk's Mike Lawson is originally from New York and is a two-time runner up for emerging artist at the Tidewater Arts Outreach Sea Level Singer-Songwriter festival. His music has also been recognized by Veer Magazine.

In June Mike will be opening for Mitch Barrett at the Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music (tidewateracoustic.org).