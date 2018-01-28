Early Sunday morning shooting leaves two injured in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives are investigating the shooting of two people around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a report of a shooting that happened inside a house located in the 800 block of West 41st Street, according to officials.

When police arrived at the house they found two men, ages 18 and 20, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported both men to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for serious injures, but at this time, they appear to be non-life threatening.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).