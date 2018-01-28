Apartment fire in Norfolk leaves three people displaced

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the 1400 block of Bayville Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 3 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a 2 story apartment complex, according to Norfolk fire officials.

Due to the conditions of the fire, a second alarm was called in at 4 a.m.

The fire was under control at 4:25 a.m. There were no injuries reported and one dog was rescued.

Two apartments were affected from the fire, leaving three people displaced.

The Norfolk Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.