× Virginia Beach Mom wants ‘stronger action’ to keep students safe after a weapon was brought to school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After two students were arrested for bringing a weapon to Independence Middle School Friday, a local Mom is asking for stronger action to keep students safe.

Corinna Escalet is a Mom of two boys. She and her oldest son went to Independence Middle school while her youngest is currently a student there.

“To be so close to home where my own son goes to school, it is a cause for concern,” said Escalet.

There have been 11 school shootings nationwide in 2018 and January. Escalet thinks now is the time for parents and schools to take action.

“It’s definitely time to make a plan for stronger action. No school is any different from another school. It can happen anywhere, it can be any child who brings a gun to school,” said Escalet.

Like drills for fires or weather-related events, Escalet believes now, students need to learn and practice what to do if there’s a shooting at school.

“There needs to be a drill for that. The kids need to know what to do if they see somebody with a weapon,” said Escalet.

But beyond a plan at school, she also believes a plan should be made at home.

“I think it`s every parent’s responsibility to sit down and say listen, it’s not okay. If you see something you need to go to an adult right away and get some help,” said Escalet. It’s a discussion she’s had with both of her boys several times.

That discussion is also exactly what the Principal of Independence Middle School asked of parents when alerting them of the incident Friday evening.