NAGS HEAD, Nc. — An adorable seal was caught sunbathing by Kitty Hawk-based photographer Cory Godwin in Nags Head, North Carolina on January 22nd.

According to the National Marine Life Center, seals periodically come out of the water to rest on the beach. This is normal and, in fact, necessary for seals.

There are signs in the area reminding people not to touch, feed or approach the seals.