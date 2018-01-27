No. 2 Virginia tops Duke 65-63, snags first road win at Cameron Indoor since 1995

DURHAM, N.C. – Cool, calm, and collected doesn’t happen often for teams visiting Cameron Indoor Stadium. The second-ranked Cavaliers applied that mantra, and dictated the flow of the top-five matchup with No. 4 Duke Saturday afternoon.

Virginia (20-and-1, 9-and-0 ACC) came out of Durham with a close win over the Blue Devils 65-63, extending their win streak to 12 games.

Duke (18-and-3, 10-and-1 ACC) came into the game as the highest scoring team in the nation averaging 92 points per contest, but the Cavaliers were the top-ranked defense in the land.

Blue Devils freshman sensation Marvin Bagley was a load for the Cavaliers to handle defensively. The forward finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds for his 17th double-double of the season.

UVA sophomore Kyle Guy led the team with 17 points, while Virginia Beach native Devon Hall chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds.

Virginia carried a 10-point lead into the intermission, but Duke would respond with a 17-8 run to open the second half.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak to Duke, and secured the first win at Cameron Indoor for the Cavaliers since 1995.

UVA will host Lousiville on Wednesday night.