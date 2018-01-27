No. 2 Virginia hopes to pass “big test” on Saturday at No. 4 Duke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N. C. - The winter semester is young at the University of Virginia, but exams have already commenced for Tony Bennett's Cavaliers. In the middle of conference play, the 'Hoos have put together a perfect 8-and-0 record in ACC play.

On Saturday, UVA will face it's biggest test of the year so far when they travel to fourth-ranked Duke for an afternoon affair on News 3 (2:00 p.m.). UVA is the nation's top-ranked scoring defense, holding 17 of their 19 opponents to under 60 points this season. Duke, a freshman-laden team, leads the country in scoring at 91.7 points per game.

"This game Saturday, everyone circles at the beginning of the year," said sophomore guard Kyle Guy after Tuesday's win over Clemson. The former McDonald's All-American is averaging 15 points per game. "It's going to be a really good test for us, looking forward to it."

Getting wins in Cameron Indoor Stadium is difficult. Lately, beating Duke has been a daunting task for UVA. The Cavaliers have lost three straight in the series, and haven't won at Duke since 1995.

"Every game in this league is big of course, it'll be a big storyline, Duke at Cameron, you know," said coach Bennett. "It will come down to is what it comes down to every game, it's not about the best team, it's about who plays the best that day."