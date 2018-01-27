New glazed doughnut flavor announced by Krispy Kreme

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – It’s official, the new glazed flavor at Krispy Kreme will be lemon.

The company announced the decision on its website on January 25, after it asked its customers to vote on which flavor they would like to see added to the collection of glazed doughnuts that Krispy Kreme sales.

The doughnut will be available for a full week this spring at participating Krispy Kreme shops, according to Krispy Kreme.

The choices were between blueberry, lemon, caramel and maple.

Last year, Krispy Kreme offered one-day special solar eclipse-theme doughnuts as well as a Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut, according to FOX 8.