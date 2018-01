Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -January is Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and we talk with the director of the Virginia Beach Justice Initiative about how Hampton Roads is not immune to the problem.

Contact the Virginia Beach Justice Initiative at 877-227-2321 or visit www.vbji.org for more information.

To report an incident, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-3737-888 or text: Help or Info to 233733 (BeFree).