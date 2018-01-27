JEB Little Creek to conduct Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will conduct Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain from January 29 to February 9.

Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is a two-part, anti-terrorism and force protection exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all continental United States (CONUS) Navy installations, according to JEB Little Creek-Fort Story.

The annual exercise is designed to help enhance the readiness of Navy security forces, and ensure seamless communication among the commands, other services and agency partners.

Local area residents in the vicinity of JEBLCFS may see increased military activity and possible traffic and pedestrian congestion associated with the exercise. In addition, residents may hear increased use of the installations emergency announcing system associated with the exercise, according to officials.

The base did say that it is working to minimize disruptions within local communities while this exercise is taking place. But there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around the base and also delays in the base.