First Warning Forecast: Soaking rain throughout the day Sunday

Temperatures will be on the mild side tonight. Expect lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. We are tracking rain that will move in overnight thanks to an approaching cold front.

The cold front will move through on Sunday. We could see some fog late and throughout the day Sunday. Rain will start off light in the morning, with heavy rain possible in the afternoon and evening. We could see an inch or more of rain throughout the viewing area. It will still be on the mild side, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Colder air will move in overnight, but looks like everything should stay as rain. Lows in the 40s with dense fog possible. Much colder on Monday with highs in the upper 40s. An area of low pressure will give us some more rain on Monday and some possible flakes early Tuesday. Not expecting any accumulation at this point.

A cold one Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. A few snow showers possible early, then clearing skies throughout the day.

High pressure will be in control Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday in the lower 40s. Milder on Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s. Another frontal system will move in for the end of the work week. Rain is likely throughout the day and could change over to snow late Friday and early Saturday as much colder air moves in. Little to no accumulation is expected at this point.

