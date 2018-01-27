Coast Guard assists fishing boat taking on water in Hatteras Inlet, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A fishing boat that was taking on water in Pamlico Sound near Hatteras Inlet, North Carolina was assisted by members of the Coast Guard on Friday.

Watchstanders received a notification via radio at its Sector North Carolina’s Command Center in Wilmington about a 32-foot fishing boat taking on water. It was also relayed that the boat had two people on board, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard relayed the message to the crew of Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet, who upon the information given, launched two 47-foot Motor Life Boat crews to assist the people stranded.

While the first MLB boat to arrive used a dewatering pump, the second MLB boat helped get the two people stranded safely onto its Coast Guard boat.

“It’s absolutely crucial for boaters to have the proper safety gear on board, such as a working marine radio and damage control equipment,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter Tomlin, coxswain for the case. “It takes time for us to get to a vessel in distress, and safety equipment is the first line of survival.”

The MLB boat crews towed the boat to Hatteras Landing marina.

No injuries or pollution were reported.