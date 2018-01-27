Bomb threat prompts Norfolk Police to evacuate local Target

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials say just after 12 p.m. Saturday, an unknown man called the Target located in the 1200 block of North Military Highway in Norfolk and demanded money.

Police say the man said that a bomb and a person with a gun was inside the store.

Norfolk Police and Fire Rescue responded and evacuated the store and conducted a search.

The preliminary search has been done and nothing was found, say police.

Police say they have called in bomb K-9s to conduct a sweep of the store.

No injuries have been reported.