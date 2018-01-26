Virginia is the 4th safest state in America

NEW YORK – Do you sleep well at night knowing you live in one of the safest states in the country?

Financial news and opinion website 24/7 Wall St. has ranked the Old Dominion State as the fourth safest in America. It named Manchester-Nashua as the most dangerous metro area in the state.

In an article titled the “Most Dangerous States in America,” the site cites statistics released this week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The statistics show that there were 218 violent crimes for every 100,000 Virginian citizen in 2016. There were also 484 murders and 588 adults for every 100,000 were imprisoned.

11 percent of Virginia’s residents live below the poverty line, which is below the national average of 14 percent. Out of the 10 states with the highest violent crime rates, 24/7 Wall St. noted that seven have a higher poverty rate greater than or equal to the nation as a whole. Eight out of the 10 safest states have poverty rates below that of the U.S. as a whole.

Below is 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the “10 Safest States in America”:

Maine Vermont New Hampshire Virginia Connecticut Idaho Kentucky Rhode Island Minnesota Utah

How did the site come up with these results? To identify the most dangerous states, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the number of violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people in each state using statistics from the FBI’s 2016 Uniform Crime Report. Other statistics used in the report came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey and the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Click here to read the full report.