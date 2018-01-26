Virginia Beach double murder suspects due in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two men facing a large list of charges spanning from Virginia Beach to Hampton

will be in court Friday.

The cause of 20-year-old James Gregory and 29-year-old Leonard Morrison doesn't just start and end with one crime.

The two men are charged in a robbery, an officer-involved shooting in Hampton and a murder in Virginia Beach

Between the two of them, Gregory and Morrison are looking at over 40 charges. They're each facing two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of 28-year-old John Rathjen and 23-year-old Rayvon Miles.

A close friend of Rathjen and Miles says the two were roommates, renting the home where police found them in the 2200 block of Archives Court.

She says they were like family to her.

"It just crushed me, because I'm so used to seeing them," says Shameka Covil.

She says Gregory was also a close friend to all of them. She called him Sunday after hearing about the murder, not knowing she was speaking to the man who might be responsible.

"I had to call him just to see if he knew, and he acted like he didn't know, so now it's just kind of crazy that I'm finding out that he's the one behind it."

Both Rathjen and Miles spent time with the Union Mission in Norfolk prior to living in Virginia Beach.