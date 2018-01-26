Study finds that Virginia workers are among the least punctual in U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. – If you are frequently late to work, telling your boss that it’s a “Virginia thing” may actually be true.

A new study from Mattress Clarity found the average Virginia worker is 7.2 minutes late to work each week, making Virginia one of the tardiest states in the nation.

The study also found that the lateness of employees cost the local economy $102 per each employee being late. In all, this could be costing the Commonwealth $400 million a year.

Mattress Clarity asked 2,750 American employees about lateness in the workplace.

The study also found that men are worse culprits than women when it comes to being late to work.