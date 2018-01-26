Police make arrest in Newport News rape, robbery case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a rape that happened in the Oyster Point area of the city in early October.

Newport News Communications received the call on October 6 at approximately 5:26 a.m. from an woman who told police a stranger sexually assaulted her. The suspect was armed with a black and silver handgun and also took items from the victim’s home. The suspect then ran out of a home in an unknown direction after the sexual assault and robbery.

On January 24, detectives arrested 23-year-old Ezekiel Joel Brown. Brown has been charged with one count of rape, two counts of sodomy, one count of abduction, one count of use of a firearm and one count of robbery.