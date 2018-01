VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police responded to a home invasion in the 1300 block of Old Clubhouse Road.

The call came in around 11 a.m. Friday.

The caller said two masked men came into the home and searched through things before leaving.

No one was injured.

Police say there was one person in the home during the break-in.

It is unknown if the victim knows the suspects.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.